A report highlights that there are insufficient orders for ships suitable for decarbonizing shipping
Regulations and incentives to support shipowners in adapting their fleets are called for
October 18, 2023
The shipping industry needs to act quickly to ensure that
By 2030, scalable, zero-emission fuels can
represent 5% of the total amount of fuel used by the
international sea freight. This is underlined by the report
"Climate action in shipping. Progress towards shipping's 2030
breakthrough" carried out by the consulting firm
UMAS is promoted by the organizations Getting to Zero Coalition and
Race to Zero, which was unveiled today as part of the
annual summit of the Global Maritime Forum taking place in Athens.
The report identifies the way forward for the
Decarbonization of shipping by taking into account the defined milestones
at the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
Reduction of at least 30% in transport emissions
by 2030 compared to the 2008 level, and then rise
at least 70% by 2040 and achieve zero
emissions in 2050. This summer, on the occasion of the
IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee session
(
of 7
July 2023), it is planned that by 2030
at least 5%, and hopefully up to 10%, of the energy consumed
international maritime transport, which on that date - recalls
The report presented today - is expected to be more
of 12 exajoules, is produced from zero-emission marine fuels
or close to zero. The report specifies that the 5-10% share
of these fuel types represents a minimum of 0.6 exajoules, a figure
equivalent to 15.8 million tonnes of fuel oil
or 5.3 million tonnes of hydrogen, and that this,
converted into possible demand for Scalable Zero Emission Fuel
(SZEF), is equivalent to approximately 29.8 million tonnes of ammonia or
28.1 million tons of methanol. SZEF fuels taken into account
Consideration from the report does not include biofuels, fuels
cleaner fossil fuels, including liquefied natural gas, and
other "blue" fuels.
The report highlights that current fuel production
Zero-emission shipping could cover only a quarter of the fuel
necessary to achieve these decarbonisation targets
shipping. However, the document specifies, if different
projects for the production of these fuels should have
success, the production of zero-emission fuels could result in
double than necessary, also taking into account the
fuel needs of other sectors.
So why does the report urge the industry to
shipping to intensify its efforts? Because," he explains,
The sector is lagging behind in terms of the type of ships that can
be powered by these fuels: "At the end of 2022 -
The document specifies - there were 24 ships capable of operating with the
SZEF (mainly methanol) and there are currently about 144 of them in
(largely able to work with
methanol). However, the research points out, today's
indicators appear too weak to meet the trajectory
of SZEF demand of 0.1 exajoules by 2025 and represent
a challenge to the demand of 0.6 exajoules by 2030. Of
0.1 exajoules of SZEF that could be required by 2025,
Current fleet growth projections will be able to
use SZEFs, excluding liquefied natural gas, could
Create about 0.03-0.05 exajoules (30%-50% of 0.1 exajoules) of
potential demand for SZEF. This means that the
second half of this decade to achieve the
compatibility of the fleet with the SZEFs'. The Relationship
points out that, while orders for methanol-fuelled vessels have
made headlines, continuing with the current trend of orders could
insuring only one-fifth of the ships needed to reach the
objectives.
"With the revision of the IMO's Greenhouse Gas Strategy -
noted Jesse Fahnestock, project director at the
Global Maritime Forum - the direction of travel of the sector is
albumen. Especially in these early years, we need to be able to
assess how fast we are moving in that direction.
This report highlights that the industry is progressing, but that
However, action must be accelerated."
"The technology to facilitate production,
distribution and bunkering of SZEFs - noted James
Stewart, Research Assistant at UCL, Consultant to UMAS, and
co-author of the report - is progressing well. However, the scope of the
increase in the remainder of the decade is not
Guaranteed. To be fully aligned with the objective of
5% by 2030, all sectors of industry
maritime sectors must rally around their historic ambitions
set out in the IMO GHG Strategy of 2023 and work towards
establish a strong demand base for SZEFs, thereby providing
producers the confidence they need to invest in
new capacity projects'.
"The data," added Vishnu Prakash, co-author of the
report - suggest that clear signals are still missing from the
shipowners to take long-term decisions towards
ships capable of using sustainable zero-emission fuels and with
the least degree of uncertainty from a commercial point of view,
despite the fact that the sector is at a critical stage in which it is
Significant structural change is needed. It is therefore
imperative that rules and incentives enter into force as soon as possible
rigorous, effective and useful to catalyze the transition
necessary'.
