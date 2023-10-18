testata inforMARE
18 October 2023
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Matteo Gasparato has been reconfirmed as president of the Unione Interporti Riuniti
Among the objectives, the completion of the legislative process of the reform of the framework law on freight terminals
Roma
October 18, 2023
Matteo Gasparato, president of the Interporto "Quadrante Europe" of Verona, was unanimously reconfirmed by the Assembly of Associates in the office of President of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR), the national association of managers of Italian logistics infrastructures that He will lead for the next three years. In addition, the following have been appointed: the vice-presidents Gianpaolo Serpagli (Parma) vicar, Tiziana Maiori (Cervignano), Antonio Napolitano (Prato), Brigida Alaimo (Sicilians), Franco Pasqualetti (Padua).

Gasparato explained that "the starting point of the UIR, for the next three years, it is obviously made up of the activities carried out in the last years of the Presidency, starting with discussions with MIT, with which there are discussions for the revival of rail transport and intermodality. We believe - added the president of the UIR - that the system of Italian freight terminals has a strategic role for the development of of the logistics sector and the Italian industrial system. For This will require that their function is guaranteed infrastructure in the public interest'.

Gasparato anticipated that in the coming months one of the of the UIR will also be the completion of the Legislative reform of the framework law on freight terminals no. 240 of 4 August 1990: "We are strongly opposed to it," he explained. the creation of new structures that are not part of a national and European programming, and which do not contribute to the the rationalisation of freight traffic in our country, but represent an incomprehensible consumption of land, sometimes inspired by the logics that have nothing to do with the flows of goods'.

Other future objectives of the UIR include the development of efficient connections between freight terminals and Italian ports, but also the administrative and tax simplification for interport management and the resolution of the related issue at the IMU. "In addition," Gasparato specified, "it will be priority is the digitalisation project, which is to be addressed to the we look forward to the renewed relationship with RAM." "Moreover, the Freight Terminals," he added, "are actors protagonists of the energy transition and to achieve the targets on decarbonisation, precisely in the role of the development of intermodality and for the benefits of energy efficiency that this entails'.

"On the associative side," Gasparato continued In the last three years we have done a lot of work, bringing back a An atmosphere of great collaboration. We have addressed ourselves to a and the fabric of the association has been Completely rebuilt. With recent entries, sometimes you re-enter, Today, the Association represents all freight terminals Italians'. To date, Unione Interporti Riuniti is composed of from 26 logistics sites totalling around 43 million metres of areas, of which 32 million square meters of services logistics, three million square meters of terminals and five million square meters of of square meters of warehouses. In Italian freight terminals they operate 1,200 transport companies with more than 20,000 employees. In 2019 about 65 million tons of goods were handled in the freight terminals with 50,000 trains and 25,000 heavy vehicles departed/arrived.

Gasparato also focused on dissemination announcing that, after the success of the first edition, the next This year, the "Move your ideas" competition will continue reserved for Italian high school students. 'To "It is essential that the new generations to know and learn to appreciate the efforts that the Interporti and the entire logistics community are to ensure a more sustainable future for our country."
FREIGHT TERMINALS
