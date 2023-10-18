Matteo Gasparato has been reconfirmed as president of the Unione Interporti Riuniti
Among the objectives, the completion of the legislative process of the reform of the framework law on freight terminals
Roma
October 18, 2023
Matteo Gasparato, president of the Interporto "Quadrante
Europe" of Verona, was unanimously reconfirmed
by the Assembly of Associates in the office of President
of the Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR), the national association of
managers of Italian logistics infrastructures that
He will lead for the next three years. In addition, the following have been appointed:
the vice-presidents Gianpaolo Serpagli (Parma) vicar, Tiziana Maiori
(Cervignano), Antonio Napolitano (Prato), Brigida Alaimo
(Sicilians), Franco Pasqualetti (Padua).
Gasparato explained that "the starting point of the UIR,
for the next three years, it is obviously made up of the
activities carried out in the last years of the Presidency, starting with
discussions with MIT, with which there are discussions
for the revival of rail transport and intermodality.
We believe - added the president of the UIR - that the system
of Italian freight terminals has a strategic role for the development of
of the logistics sector and the Italian industrial system. For
This will require that their function is guaranteed
infrastructure in the public interest'.
Gasparato anticipated that in the coming months one of the
of the UIR will also be the completion of the
Legislative reform of the framework law on freight terminals no. 240
of 4 August 1990: "We are strongly opposed to it," he explained.
the creation of new structures that are not part of a
national and European programming, and which do not contribute to the
the rationalisation of freight traffic in our country, but
represent an incomprehensible consumption of land, sometimes inspired by the
logics that have nothing to do with the flows of
goods'.
Other future objectives of the UIR include the development of
efficient connections between freight terminals and Italian ports, but also the
administrative and tax simplification for
interport management and the resolution of the related issue
at the IMU. "In addition," Gasparato specified, "it will be
priority is the digitalisation project, which is to be addressed to the
we look forward to the renewed relationship with RAM."
"Moreover, the Freight Terminals," he added, "are actors
protagonists of the energy transition and to achieve the targets
on decarbonisation, precisely in the role of
the development of intermodality and for the benefits of
energy efficiency that this entails'.
"On the associative side," Gasparato continued
In the last three years we have done a lot of work, bringing back a
An atmosphere of great collaboration. We have addressed ourselves to a
and the fabric of the association has been
Completely rebuilt. With recent entries, sometimes you re-enter,
Today, the Association represents all freight terminals
Italians'. To date, Unione Interporti Riuniti is composed of
from 26 logistics sites totalling around 43 million metres
of areas, of which 32 million square meters of services
logistics, three million square meters of terminals and five million square meters of
of square meters of warehouses. In Italian freight terminals they operate
1,200 transport companies with more than 20,000 employees. In 2019
about 65 million tons of goods were handled in the
freight terminals with 50,000 trains and 25,000 heavy vehicles departed/arrived.
Gasparato also focused on dissemination
announcing that, after the success of the first edition, the next
This year, the "Move your ideas" competition will continue
reserved for Italian high school students. 'To
"It is essential that the new
generations to know and learn to appreciate the efforts that the
Interporti and the entire logistics community are
to ensure a more sustainable future for our country."
