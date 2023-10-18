The EU Commission enlists European ports in the fight against drug trafficking

The European Commission today presented a new strategy
to combat organised crime and trafficking in
Drug Alliance, which includes the creation of an alliance
European Ports Initiative to increase the resilience of ports
criminal infiltration and the strengthening of the work of the
customs, law enforcement and
public and private operators in ports across Europe, equipping them,
e.g., scanning devices and equipment
state-of-the-art.
The new strategy has been designed to address a
of the most important threats it faces
the European Union, with the activities of criminal networks
have made a quantum leap in terms of reach,
sophistication and violent consequences of their trafficking in continuous
growth and with cocaine seizures that, for example, in 2021
in the EU reached a record level of 303 tonnes. Individual
New record seizures were made last August, before
with eight million tonnes of cocaine detected and detained in the
port of Rotterdam, and then with 9.5 million tonnes of
drugs seized in the Spanish port of Algeciras.