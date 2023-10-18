ALIS celebrates its seven years of life by welcoming new directors and new members
On 14 and 15 November, the assembly of the association and the States General of Transport and Logistics will be held in Rome
Roma
October 18, 2023
ALIS, the Intermodal Logistics Association
Sustainable, celebrated the seven years since its establishment with
a meeting of the Governing Council in Rome, which welcomed the
representatives of three companies and registered
the adhesion of new members to the organization. Pointing out that in
In recent years, the association "has made enormous progress in the
Promotion of sustainable development of transport, logistics
and all services related to a truly
strategic for our country and for Europe," the president
of ALIS, Guido Grimaldi, underlined that ALIS continues to
grow and expand to the entire mobility supply chain
sustainable use of goods and people: this, he noted, is
This is evidenced, for example, by the "important entries into the
board of directors of Franzese Trasporti, specialized in the
trade in petroleum products for automotive use and
combustion, Nur International, a reference point for the public and
in the areas of circular economy and sustainability,
and Visentini Trasporti Fluviomarittimo, a historic company in the sector
maritime and shipowning. We also welcome - he added
Grimaldi - to numerous other entries, including Edenred, and as partners
fees to the Lombardy Foundation for the Environment, a body with a
moral and scientific bodies concerned with the care of the environment, and
VoiceBookRadio, the only Italian web radio that works, together with
professionals in the sector, directly with young students. It is
It is very important for us - he explained - to strengthen the tools of
communication at the service of our members and the entire sector,
in order to spread the culture of transport and logistics in
that we strongly believe in, and that is why today we have
also presented the new and rich schedule of ALIS Channel as follows:
such as the upcoming initiatives by ALIS Magazine».
At the meeting of the Governing Council,
The first 2022 Sustainability Report of
ALIS "which," Grimaldi pointed out, "was carried out with the support of the
by our board member Grant Thornton, is a novelty
in the associative landscape and demonstrates once again, with data and
certified elements, the strong commitment that all our
The association and all the associated realities promote
comparisons of ESG criteria'. It has also been established
the new Commission "Digitalisation and Technologies for
sustainable transport and logistics" by entrusting its presidency to
Vodafone.
Announcing that during the meeting, the following were addressed:
current issues related to the logistics sector and is
Great satisfaction with the announcement of the new incentive
"Sea Modal Shift" which, in continuity with the
Marebonus, encourages maritime intermodality from 2022 to
2026 and for the publication in the "Official Journal" of the
new Ferrobonus regulation for the years from 2023 to
2026, Grimaldi specified that "on the other hand, however,
We continue to be deeply concerned about the entry into force of the
in 2024 of the EU ETS taxation system, which could
determine a risk of modal backshift and, above all, a
distortion of modal competition, as it is applied only to the
maritime mode, but also a market distortion at a
geographical level, since non-European countries or areas
very close to the Euro-Mediterranean area, such as England, Turkey or
Maghreb, they will have to pay half of our
taxation and will therefore be able to have significant economic benefits from the
import and export trades. On the subject of ETS - Guido recalled
Grimaldi - ALIS has long expressed its contrary opinion,
calling for at least an exemption from such taxation for
Motorways of the Sea and island cabotage, and we are pleased that today
there is a unanimous position on the part of all the associations and
operators in the sector. We would also like to remind you that it is a
Regional tax that would affect only 7.5% of emissions
maritime transport systems, thus not allowing for the
achieve total decarbonisation as it excludes 92.5%
of global emissions. I therefore consider it desirable, as proposed,
by the President of the International Chamber of Shipping Emanuele
Grimaldi, that a global fund be created to feed itself
through a fee on all emissions produced worldwide
thus creating a research and development fund "Fund &
Reward" from which you can then draw the resources for the
development of new technologies, but above all for new fuels
which will be increasingly expensive and to reward shipowners
who have committed to and invested in new technologies first."
These and other topics will be the focus of the next event
"ALIS General Assembly and States General of Transport and
of Logistics" which will take place on 14 and 15 November
at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome. 'In addition -
concluded Grimaldi - I thank the president of Veronafiere,
Federico Bricolo, for participating today and announcing at the
our advice that we are ready for an extraordinary third
edition of our trade fair event "LET EXPO - Logistics
Eco Transport", which will also be held in Verona from 12 to
15 March 2024'.
