In the third quarter, container traffic in Russian ports increased by +37.2%

The Russian terminal operator Global Ports Investments has
announced that container traffic in national ports, after
the increase of +33.1% in the second quarter of this year, in the
The following quarter recorded a further growth of +37.2%
having amounted to 1.19 million TEUs compared to 869 thousand TEUs in
July-September 2022. The figure for the third quarter of 2019
2023 is still lower than the volumes handled before
the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Before the conflict,
In the third quarter of 2021, traffic amounted to 1.32
million TEUs.
In the third quarter of 2023, the recovery was driven
the +149.6% increase in traffic in Russian Baltic ports
which totalled 322 thousand TEUs and the rise of +68.9% in
traffic handled from Russia's southern ports that
228 thousand TEUs. The increase in
volumes in Russian ports in the Far East that have handled
602 thousand TEUs (+8.3%), while in the northern ports traffic is
fell by -18.4% to 40 thousand TEUs.
In the July-September period of this year, the only traffic
handled from Global Ports' terminals in Russian ports is
241 thousand TEUs (+19.3%), while traffic in the two
Finnish container terminals operated by Global Ports as part of
50:50 joint venture with CMA Terminals decreased by -18.6%
to about 21 thousand TEUs.