Deutsche Bahn sells Arriva to private equity firm I Squared Capital

The German railway group Deutsche Bahn has signed a
agreement to sell to private equity firm I Squared
Capital, the European passenger transport company Arriva,
which operates both rail and tram services as well as
buses and seas. Arriva has joined the group
DB in 2010. The sale will include all assets
Arriva's operations in ten European markets, including
Italian.
Deutsche Bahn explained that with the sale of Arriva, which
Up to now, it has been managing the transport of DB activities outside the
Germany, the German group will focus on the growth of the
national rail transport by concentrating its resources on the
its core business. "Deutsche Bahn's strategic objective -
specified Levin Holle, member of the Board of Directors for
Finance & Logistics & Group Chief Financial Officer - is
to achieve a record level of investment in railways
environmentally-friendly companies in our core business segment
combined with the government's massive increases in investment
in our German railway infrastructure'
In 2022, DB had already divested its
It arrives in Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden. Second
the forecasts, the sale of the remaining assets to I
Squared will be completed over the next year. In
Italy, where it employs about 3,500 people, Arriva opera
mainly urban and suburban bus services. In
northern regions and shuttle services with Turin airports
and Milan.