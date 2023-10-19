In the first six months, 19.2 million tonnes of goods (-5.2%) passed through the Swiss Alps

In the first half of 2023, trucks and trains that have
through the Swiss Alps transported 19.19 million
tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -5.2% compared to the volumes of
transported in the first half of last year. If away
5.24 million tonnes were transported, with a
-2.7 %, the most significant was the
decrease in the number of loads transported by rail, which amounted to
to 13.94 million tonnes (-6.0%). In the first six months of 2023
the share of rail transport in all freight traffic
fell by -0.9% to 72.7%.
The semi-annual report on transalpine freight traffic published
today from the Swiss Federal Office of Transport (FOT) indicates that
in the first half of this year, the Swiss Alps were
a total of 463 thousand trucks (-2.6%), of which
336,000 via the Gotthard (-3.9%), 66,000 vehicles via the
San Bernardino (+4.1%), 47 thousand through the Simplon pass
(-4.2%) and 14 thousand via the Great St. Gotthard.
Of the loads transported by rail, in the first half of the
of this year, 10.02 million tonnes passed through the
Gotthard (-2.4%) and 3.92 million tonnes via the Simplon
(-14,2%). The activity of unaccompanied combined transport
handled a total of 9.96 million tons of goods
(-6.6%), of which 7.30 million tonnes via the Gotthard
(-0.5%) and 2.66 million tonnes via the Simplon
(-20,2%). Wagonload traffic handled 3.32 million
tonnes (-7.7%), of which 2.70 million tonnes through
the Gotthard (-7.9%) and 625 thousand tons through the Simplon
(-7,1%). Finally, the rolling highway (RoLa) has moved
665 thousand tons (+15.9%), of which 644 thousand tons via Simplon
(+12.4%) and 21 thousand tons via the Gotthard, a route on which
In the first half of 2022, about a thousand tons passed through
of loads.
The FOT noted that the overall decline in traffic
of goods is a consequence of economic developments
in Europe, with reduced production in the steel industry,
chemical and automotive industries, which has led to a decrease in the demand for
transport services on this route. The FOT specified that
The least pronounced impact of the drop on the road is from
likely to be due to the balancing effect of traffic
internally, in contrast to developments in Europe that have affected the
directly the railway. To this they have probably
added the negative effects of the still insufficient reliability
of transit traffic, with only about half of the trains
goods that have arrived at their destination on time.
The Federal Office noted that in 2024 it is also expected that
whereas north-south rail traffic will be reduced in
in view of the many construction sites planned on this corridor
which will lead to significant capacity limitations.