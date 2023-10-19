testata inforMARE
Cerca
20 October 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
05:16 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
TRANSPORTATION
In the first six months, 19.2 million tonnes of goods (-5.2%) passed through the Swiss Alps
Road transport fell by -2.7% and rail transport fell by -6.0%
Berna
October 19, 2023
In the first half of 2023, trucks and trains that have through the Swiss Alps transported 19.19 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -5.2% compared to the volumes of transported in the first half of last year. If away 5.24 million tonnes were transported, with a -2.7 %, the most significant was the decrease in the number of loads transported by rail, which amounted to to 13.94 million tonnes (-6.0%). In the first six months of 2023 the share of rail transport in all freight traffic fell by -0.9% to 72.7%.

The semi-annual report on transalpine freight traffic published today from the Swiss Federal Office of Transport (FOT) indicates that in the first half of this year, the Swiss Alps were a total of 463 thousand trucks (-2.6%), of which 336,000 via the Gotthard (-3.9%), 66,000 vehicles via the San Bernardino (+4.1%), 47 thousand through the Simplon pass (-4.2%) and 14 thousand via the Great St. Gotthard.

Of the loads transported by rail, in the first half of the of this year, 10.02 million tonnes passed through the Gotthard (-2.4%) and 3.92 million tonnes via the Simplon (-14,2%). The activity of unaccompanied combined transport handled a total of 9.96 million tons of goods (-6.6%), of which 7.30 million tonnes via the Gotthard (-0.5%) and 2.66 million tonnes via the Simplon (-20,2%). Wagonload traffic handled 3.32 million tonnes (-7.7%), of which 2.70 million tonnes through the Gotthard (-7.9%) and 625 thousand tons through the Simplon (-7,1%). Finally, the rolling highway (RoLa) has moved 665 thousand tons (+15.9%), of which 644 thousand tons via Simplon (+12.4%) and 21 thousand tons via the Gotthard, a route on which In the first half of 2022, about a thousand tons passed through of loads.

The FOT noted that the overall decline in traffic of goods is a consequence of economic developments in Europe, with reduced production in the steel industry, chemical and automotive industries, which has led to a decrease in the demand for transport services on this route. The FOT specified that The least pronounced impact of the drop on the road is from likely to be due to the balancing effect of traffic internally, in contrast to developments in Europe that have affected the directly the railway. To this they have probably added the negative effects of the still insufficient reliability of transit traffic, with only about half of the trains goods that have arrived at their destination on time.

The Federal Office noted that in 2024 it is also expected that whereas north-south rail traffic will be reduced in in view of the many construction sites planned on this corridor which will lead to significant capacity limitations.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the first six months through the Swiss Alps, 19.2 million tonnes of cargo (-5.2%) was transited.
TRANSPORTATION
In the first six months through the Swiss Alps, 19.2 million tonnes of cargo (-5.2%) was transited.
Bern
-2.7% percent decline in road transport and -6.0% percent drop of that on rail
Deutsche Bahn sells Arriva to private equity firm I Squared Capital
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Deutsche Bahn sells Arriva to private equity firm I Squared Capital
Berlin
German railway group will focus its activity on the development of national services
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in Russian ports increased by 37.2% percent.
St. Petersburg
In the national scals the Global Ports terminals handled 241mila teu (+ 19.3%)
PORTS
EU Commission enlists European ports in the fight against drug trafficking
Brussels
The aim is to increase the resilience of port scans to criminal infiltration
SHIPPING
A report highlights that the orders of ships eligible to decarbonize shipping are insufficient.
SHIPPING
Increase in transit rights in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
Increase of 5% for bulk carriers, general cargo, ro-ro and 15% for other types of ships
In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -10.9% percent.
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -10.9% percent.
Ravenna
In the first eight months of 2023, the decline was -5.6% percent.
PORTS
With the ruling on SECH-PSA, the Council of State confirms that competition is implemented "in a greater geographical scope than the single port airport"
Rome
Spinelli's appeal was declared eligible, however, which was rejected in the report.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Salvini : The bridge over the Strait part. It is not clear what the initial appropriation is
Rome
There is all the intention-the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport said-to open the construction site in summer 2024
SHIPPING
Pichetto, the government has called for corrective measures because EU ETS does not damage many European ports, particularly Italians.
Rome
The corrective mechanism to date has been absolutely not sufficient, " the minister said.
PORTS
Italian ports set to close 2023 with a new record of cruisers
Venice
Le Aziende informano
Inaugurato il Palermo Marina Yachting
È uno dei più importanti interventi di rigenerazione urbana realizzati a Palermo dal dopoguerra
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Sicilian Region said it was ready to invest more than a billion euros in the construction of the bridge over the Strait.
Palermo
Figure in large part from resources of the new FSC Schedule 2021-2027
The Sicilian Region said it was ready to invest more than a billion euros in the construction of the bridge over the Strait.
E-fuel is essential for decarbonisation of shipping
SHIPPING
E-fuel is essential for decarbonisation of shipping
Baden
A survey highlights opportunities and problems for their use and dissemination
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in the port of Singapore increased by 1.7%
Singapore
The containers were equal to almost ten million teu (+ 3.7%)
TRUCKING
IRU and European transport associations call on Brussels to take action to resolve roadblocks at the Brenner Pass
Brussels
The European Shippers ' Council has joined the appeal.
SHIPPING
Assogasliquids, LNG and bioLNL essential for decarbonisation of shipping
Genoa
Arzà : you cannot ignore the use of all the solutions offered by alternative fuels and biofuels
The new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is being inaugurated in Palermo today.
PORTS
The new waterfront of Palermo Marina Yachting is being inaugurated in Palermo today.
Palermo
The intervention involved a total area of more than 40mila square meters
SHIPPING
MSC updates surcharge estimates for EU ETS taking into account the graduation of application of the standard
Geneva
The value of the nickels will be updated monthly
SHIPPING
Signed the interministerial decree renewing the Marebonus
Rome
Funds for EUR 125 million for the period 2022-2026
Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the vessels ' prues to reduce consumption and emissions
INDUSTRY
Wallenius Wilhelmsen installs new bulbs on the vessels ' prues to reduce consumption and emissions
Lysaker
They are designed to work best at lower-speed draught and speed
CRUISES
Japan's MOL launches new, crucieristic brand Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Tokyo
Initial fleet of two ships : the "Nippon Maru" and the "Mitsui Ocean Fuji" (ex "Seabourn Odyssey")
TRADE
Quarterly decline of -17.7% percent of Swiss exports to Italy
Bern
Imports increased by 8.6%
PORTS
In Livorno a meeting between an Egyptian delegation and the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno North
Livorno
Next the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the port of Damietta
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul make up a joint venture for cabotide maritime transport in Brazil
Hamburg
It will start operating in the first quarter of next year
ASSOCIATIONS
ALIS celebrates seven years of life by welcoming new advisors and new partners
Rome
FREIGHT TERMINALS
President of the European Union, Matteo Gasparato, has been reappointed to the European Union.
Rome
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, ABB's revenues grew by 7.6% percent.
Zurich
Positive development of demand in the maritime-port sector
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
Agostinelli : today the entire region has been tight around its own port and its workers.
Joy Tauro
Flash mob to highlight the negative impact of the current wording of the EU ETS Directive
MEETINGS
Conference on "The proposal for reform of the Union Customs Code"
Milan
Organized by Fedespedi, it will be held on October 24 in Milan
COMPANIES
Turnover in the directive structure of Costa Cruciere
Genoa
They will be implemented next month
SHIPPING
DFDS proceeds to the salt and leaseback of three ro-ro ships
Copenhagen
They were bought for 196 million euros by the fund manager Navigate Capital
PORTS
Port of Ravenna, agreement for improvement of contract conditions of workers in administration
Ravenna
It has been signed by Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil, Uiltemp, Intime and Port Cooperative
PORTS
AdSP agreement of Central Adriatic-CDP for projects under the InvestEU Program
Ancona / Rome
The objective is the realization of a number of strategic works in the port of Ancona
PORTS
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 2.1%
Hong Kong
In the first nine months of 2023, the increase was 0.6%
PORTS
Unioncamere Calabria joins alarm over possible consequences of EU Directive 959/2023 on the future of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Lamezia Terme
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by -14.0% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -14.8% percent.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
MOL also chooses Starlink to increase the efficiency of internet connectivity of ships
Tokyo
By March the system will be installed initially on 140 units of the fleet
PORTS
The ports of Rijeka and Busan subscribe to a MoU
Zagreb
The impetus for traffic in the Croatian airport has been awaited since 2025 since the commissioning of the Maersk terminal.
SHIPPING
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti adheres to the Poseidon Principles
Rome
International agreement promotes decarbonisation of maritime transport
Costa Cruere celebrates its 75-year anniversary
CELEBRATION
Costa Cruere celebrates its 75-year anniversary
Genoa
On schedule a series of events in Genoa
PORTS
Increased 6.1% percent of quarterly traffic in Russian ports
St. Petersburg
Growth of dry goods and drop in liquid loads
PORTS
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in Turkish ports decreased by -3.3%
Ankara
Volumes to and from Italy have fallen by -28.6% percent.
MEETINGS
Record of Participants at the Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner of Assagents
Record of Participants at the Shipbrokers Shipagents Dinner of Assagents
Genoa
3,500 guests among entrepreneurs, agents, shipowners, professionals and brokers from five continents
SHIPPING
Assshipowners, insert a "insularity clause" in EU maritime transport legislation
Brussels
The association needed to urgently review the ETS directive to avoid the risks of relocating traffic, the association said.
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on "The proposal for reform of the Union Customs Code"
Milan
Organized by Fedespedi, it will be held on October 24 in Milan
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work
Livorno
It is primarily aimed at students in the degree courses of the Universitarian Pole livornese
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Grupo Torralba construirá una terminal portuaria para exportar yeso en Carboneras
(El Mercantil)
Panic at KPA over job losses amid ports privatisation plan
(People Daily)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
COMPANIES
Kim Pong will take over to Chong Meng in the post of CEO of PSA International
Singapore
Nelson Quek will assume the post of regional CEO for Southeast Asia
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Maersk ships will be equipped with Starlink's satellite internet connectivity
Copenhagen
Put into service by the first quarter of 2024
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2023, freight traffic in Croatian ports fell by -1.1% percent.
Zagreb
Passengers to and from abroad increased by 27.3%
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a seminar on port work
Livorno
It is primarily aimed at students in the degree courses of the Universitarian Pole livornese
SHIPPING
ZIM applies a war risk premium on goods to and from Israeli ports
Haifa
The company makes it known that the ports of Ashdod, Haifa and Eilat operate normally
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile