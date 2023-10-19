Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul form a joint venture for cabotier maritime transport in Brazil

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and the
Norsul have set up the joint venture
Norcoast, which will operate maritime cabotage services in
Brazil, an activity that will be launched during the first
next year's quarter. The new company will be
led by CEO Gustavo Paschoa, who in
He previously held management roles at Norsul, Damco, DSV and
Penske Logistics. The two partners announced that the joint venture
has been approved by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority and that it is
has been authorised by the Agência Nacional de Transportes
Aquaviários (ANTAQ) to operate as a shipping company
Brazilian.
"The Brazilian coastal transport sector - he said
underlined Andrés Kulka, senior managing director for
Hapag-Lloyd's Latin America - is growing steadily and
In 2022, it handled more than 1.2 million TEUs. Norcoast
will offer integrated logistics services as well as
to its customers, taking advantage of the
Growing demand from the cabotiero sea freight market
Brazilian'.