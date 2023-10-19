A meeting between an Egyptian delegation and the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea was held in Livorno

A meeting between the top management took place this morning in Livorno
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
and a large Egyptian delegation led by Reda
Ismail, responsible for the maritime transport sector of the
Ministry of Transport of the African nation. At the heart of the
Meeting of projects, technologies, investments and green infrastructures
for the abatement of pollutant emissions in the naval sector and
transport.
The comparison between the Italian PSA and the North African country has been
strengthened in recent years thanks to the initiatives carried out with
success in the framework of the European project Life4Medeca, of which yesterday
The final event was celebrated in the city
of the Four Moors, which has made a qualitative leap in the
already consolidated network of relations between the PSA and the ports
Egyptians, starting with that of Damietta, with which
This morning, the foundations were laid for the drafting of a protocol for the
Agreement to be signed in the coming weeks.
In addition to Reda Ismail and the Chairman of the Port Authority of
Damietta, Hasan Hawash (present in streaming), the meeting
other authoritative representatives of the institutions
including the dean of the Maritime College of the Arab Academy
of Science and Technology, Mohi-Eldin M. Elsayeh and the
of the National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries of Egypt,
Suzan Kholeif. Also present at the meeting were Professor Emeritus
of the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna, Paolo Dario, and two partners of the
Life4Medeca project: Rafael Lobeto, from the Philippe Foundation
Cousteau and Mario Dogliani, President of SDG4Med (Sustainable
Development Goal for the Mediterranean), a non-profit association
which aims to act as an 'observatory' of the
Sustainable Development Goals for the Mediterranean.