Quarterly decline of -17.7% in Swiss exports to Italy

After eleven quarters of growth, in the third quarter of
This year, exports from Switzerland to Italy have increased
recorded a year-on-year decline in seasonally adjusted terms of
-17.7% to CHF 5.05 billion
compared to CHF 6.13 billion in the same period of 2022. The
Swiss imports from Italy, on the other hand, marked the
the eleventh consecutive increase of €5.69 billion
(+8,6%).
In the first nine months of 2023, Swiss exports to Italy
totalled 15.55 billion Swiss francs, a similar amount
(-0.1%) compared to the corresponding period last year,
while imports amounted to €17.31 billion (+9.6%).
Overall, in the third quarter of this year, the value of
of Switzerland's exports increased by +1.9% and
that of imports recorded a slight growth of +0.3%.