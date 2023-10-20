Maersk signs the world's first contract to convert a container ship to methanol

The Danish shipping group Maersk has ordered the shipyard
Chinese Naval Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard Co. works for the modification
of a dual fuel container holder in order to be able to power its
Methanol propulsion system. It's Maersk
Halifax
, a ship that has a capacity of over 15 thousand TEUs and
on which in 2018, when it was called Maersk Honam
,
A fire had broken out that caused the death of five members
of the crew. The container ship had been rebuilt in Korea and
had returned to service in August 2019 after being
Renamed.
On the occasion of the contract signing ceremony held
yesterday in Zhoushan, highlighting that this is the first
this kind to the world, the company's general manager
Xia Songkang, pointed out that the underwriting of the
of the contract "represents an epochal and fundamental event
in the development history of Xinya. "The signature of the first
AGREEMENT WITH THE WORLD FOR THE PROJECT TO CONVERT A DUAL FUEL TO THE
Methanol - added the Head of Procurement and Procurement
of the Maersk Group, Brian Voldsgaard - will further help
Maersk has achieved its goal of zero
net emissions by 2040'.