In Hamburg, an increase in port fees has been decided

The Hamburg Port Authority has decided to increase the
+6.5% of the average value of port fees from
next January 1st. Specifying that the increase is caused by the
very high inflation and rising prices, the
commercial director of the port authority, Friedrich Stuhrmann,
explained that the goal is "to be able to offer our
customers in the port of Hamburg with a high-quality infrastructure
performance. In order for this to be possible, it is necessary to
An adjustment of the port's usage fees is necessary in
taking into account developments in construction prices'.