Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach picked up again

After 13 months of decline, container traffic in September 2023
in the port of Long Beach has returned to growth having been
equal to over 829 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents an increase of
+11.8% on September 2022 and is the most consistent ever
recorded in this month of the year, as well as being the sixth
highest volume ever handled in absolute terms. The increase is
generated by the interruption of the negative trend of the
full containers on landing and empty containers that last month
amounted to 409 thousand TEUs (+19.3%) and 319 thousand respectively
TEU (+11.5%). The traffic of full containers at loading is
decreased by -10.4% as it amounted to 101 thousand TEUs.
In the third quarter of this year, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 2.09 million TEUs, with a
decrease of -10.5% on the corresponding period of 2022. The
full containers at unloading and embarking were equal
respectively at 1.00 million TEUs (-8.9%) and 285 thousand TEUs
(-17,2%). Empty containers totalled 800 thousand TEUs (-9.9%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the global figure was
5.82 million TEUs, a reduction of -20.7% over the period
January-September last year.