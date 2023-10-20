The contract assigning 67% of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa to Grimaldi has been signed

This morning in Igoumenitsa, in the presence of the Greek Prime Minister
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the signing ceremony of the
contract for the sale of 67% of the Authority's share capital
Igoumenitsa port to the Italian shipping group Grimaldi
(
of 21
March
2023). Bearing in mind that the transfer of the
allows the Hellenic to be injected into the state coffers of the Hellenic
Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) over €84 million,
Mitsotakis said: "Today is a very
important not only for Igoumenitsa, but for the whole of Epirus, which is
In fact, starting a journey into the new era, raising the anchor from
here, from its main port, since the handover of the management of the
to a large shipping giant like the Grimaldi group
means more growth for both the national economy and the
the local one." "Igoumenitsa - recalled the prime minister
Greek - is the third largest port in the country. Yes
It is a key gateway to the nation, a
vital link in the supply and transport chain
being the country's main western gateway to Europe, a
"bridge" for passengers and goods to and from Italy. And, in the
at the same time, a junction that connects the Ionian and Adriatic Seas with the entire
South-East of the Mediterranean. So let's talk about an important port
which is being strengthened and which will give rise to the
a significant boost to many areas of economic and social life."
Mitsotakis specified that the contract formalizes a
economic partnership that is compatible with the needs
National. I want to remind you that the public remains
shareholder of the port organisation through HRADF with a
percentage of 33%. I also want to remind you that 85% of the rent
The Municipalities of Igoumenitsa and Filiaton are granted an annual concession for
local projects. In other words, the new port becomes a
departure for new activities, but also for new
infrastructure for the benefit of the entire region. I want to remind you –
Mitsotakis added - that the same group, also said it
Grimaldi is also investing in the very important port of
Heraklion, proposing a figure close to 80
million euros'. The Naples shipping group, in fact, is
has been selected as the preferred bidder for the acquisition
67% of the Port Authority of Heraklion
(
of 12
June 2023).
"This shows that - continued the president
of the Council of Ministers - that its business plan is not
is not limited to the local level, and this in turn
indicates that Greece is becoming an important partner of
strategic agreements and a field of large international investments.
It becomes a magnet for cross-border capital, which translates into
in collective prosperity. And I would also like to point out, in
in particular, the dimension of the nascent strategic alliance that the
our country is developing with Italy. Italy is a
great investor in our country. This relationship expands
further with the presence of the Grimaldi group, here at
Igoumenitsa'.
In his speech, the group's CEO
Grimaldi, Emanuele Grimaldi, pointed out that the
The main issue of the company is that "the port of Igoumenitsa
expresses its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders
locally, nationally and internationally. We - he specified -
We have an ambitious investment plan that aims to
further develop the commercial activity of the port,
the ferry segment, the cruise industry and also the
the navies'.