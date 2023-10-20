Shipping agents will work with Harbour Masters on the European Maritime Single Window

Today in Taranto the federation of Italian shipping agents
Federagenti, on the occasion of its assembly, signed a
Framework agreement with the General Command of the Corps
of the Harbour Master's Office in terms of reducing the time of
Administrative processes that involve progressive implementation
of the system of digitization and concentration of data up to
at the birth, on 15 August 2025, of the European Maritime Single
Window. The goal is for the ship to send only one
message containing all the safety information related to the
to a single entity, the Harbour Master's Corps, which
will in turn distribute the information to everyone
the institutional actors involved in traffic management
maritime as well as international trade. The
shipping agents will be called upon to monitor the effectiveness of the
system and thus to play a role on behalf of the Harbour Master's Offices
almost consultative to make constant improvements to the system.