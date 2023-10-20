Fincantieri is a co-founding member of the Venice World Capital of Sustainability Foundation

Fincantieri has joined the Foundation as a co-founding member
Venice World Capital of Sustainability / Venice
Sustainability Foundation (FVCMS/VSF) whose purpose is to
creation of an integrated environmental, economic and social model of
sustainable development for Venice and its metropolitan area,
area in which the Navalmeccanica Group is present with its
shipbuilding plant in Porto Marghera.
Fincantieri intends to contribute to the Foundation's objectives
with its own expertise, in particular in the areas of
hydrogen, participating in the development of a hydrogen valley
in Porto Marghera, and the energy transition and protection
of the environment. This is in order to encourage the development of new
renewable energy supply chains and to bring benefits to the whole
the area and its energy-intensive production districts.