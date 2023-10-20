Evergreen's partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for the production of e-fuels

The Taiwanese Containerized Shipping Company
Evergreen has signed with Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure
Partners (CIP), an investment company in the
infrastructure, in particular in the energy segment, to
collaborate jointly on projects for production and use
of synthetic fuels. In particular, the partnership provides for the
e-fuel production in Taiwan based on wind energy, in
in view of the favourable conditions for the production of this
energy in Taiwan, where CIP is building and developing plants
Wind. In addition, the collaboration will also be aimed at
exploring the possibility of using fuels
such as synthetic ammonia and synthetic methanol.