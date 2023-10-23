DP World has been assigned the management of one of the two container terminals at the port of Dar es Salaam

Yesterday in Dodoma, in the presence of the President of Tanzania
Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President and Director General of the
Tanzania Ports Authority, Ernest J. Mangu and Plasduce M. Mbossa,
have signed three agreements with the terminal operator DP World of Dubai
concession contracts under which the Middle Eastern company
will manage some quays in the port of Dar es Salaam for the
30 years and will invest in the African port of call
in order to ensure its development.
In recent months, the planned agreement with DP World had aroused
the protests of various political forces and representatives of the
citizens, the raising of shields to which President Samia yesterday
implicitly replied by pointing out that 'the
port investments have taken into account the views of the
expressed by the various social groups as well as by all laws and
the country's procedures', in particular - he specified -
pursuant to Article 2 of the Public-Private Partnership Act
No. 6 of 2023 and Article 2 of the Public Procurement Act
No. 5 of 2023.
With the agreements, quays 4-7 of the port, which are dedicated to the
container traffic, are assigned to the management of the DP World,
while docks 0-3 will be jointly managed by the company
and the Tanzania Ports Authority. The latter, meanwhile, is
looking for another operator who will be in charge of
operate the second container terminal at the Port of Dar es Salaam,
occupying quays 8-11, with a procedure initiated last year.
August with the call for expressions of interest.