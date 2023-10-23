In the third quarter, cargo traffic in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by -7.2%

As in the previous four quarters,
July-September of this year, the traffic of goods
handled from the port of Rotterdam has decreased by being
amounted to 109.1 million tonnes, a decrease of -7.2% on the
same quarter of 2022 that was generated by the
reduction of almost all the main
loads and the bending of both goods at unloading and
at 76.4 million tonnes, respectively
(-8.7%) and 32.7 million tonnes (-3.5%).
In the miscellaneous goods sector, the overall figure for containers
was 33.7 million tonnes (-5.7%), with a
Container handling of over 3.5 million TEUs
(-5,4%). Rolling stock totalled 6.5 million tonnes
(-5.1%) and conventional goods 1.6 million tonnes (-18.0%).
Bulk cargo also decreased, with liquid bulk
amounted to 49.3 million tonnes (-6.0%), of which 24.8 million tonnes
tonnes of crude oil (-3.0%), 13.4 million tonnes of
refined petroleum products (-5.7%), 2.7 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (-15.6%) and 8.3 million tonnes of
other liquid cargoes (-11.4%). Dry bulk was 17.9
million tonnes (-12.3%), including 5.6 million tonnes of
coal (-21.3%), 7.1 million tonnes of ore and scrap
(+3.2%), 2.4 million tonnes of agricultural products (+14.8%) and
2.9 million tonnes of other dry bulk (-34.7%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the Dutch port of call
handled a total of 329.9 million tonnes of goods, with
a decrease of -6.0% compared to the same period last year.
year. The Rotterdam Port Authority explained that the drop is
as a direct consequence of the limited growth of the world economy and
geopolitical tensions that are leading to a reduction in the
of international trade and a decrease in the
industrial production.