UniCredit wants a stake in Greece's Alpha Bank, which is also active in the shipping sector

Italian commercial bank UniCredit today unveiled
an offer to the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) to
the purchase of all the shares that the HFSF currently holds in
Alpha Services and Holdings, equal to 9% of the share capital, company
which in turn owns the Greek banking institution in its entirety
Alpha Bank, which is also active in the transport sector,
mainly in shipping. As of 30 June
The latter accounted for 11% of the credit portfolio of the
which amounted to €39.8 billion. In particular, the three
€ billion related to the shipping portfolio
44% were in the bulk carrier segment,
36% to tankers, 10% to
Container ships, 8% to financing for gas vessels
liquefied natural waste and 2% to financing for passenger ships.
UniCredit has specified that, if the process with the HFSF does not
completed, undertook to buy the
lesser of a 5% stake or the resulting stake
the investment of a pre-determined amount within 24 months.
In addition, the Italian bank has signed agreements with Alpha
Services and Holdings for the merger of their respective banks into
Romania and to establish a commercial partnership in the
distribution of insurance, asset management and other products
banking products in Greece.