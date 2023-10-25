In 2022 the turnover of the main Italian container terminals grew by 19.8% percent

In 2022, the year in which container traffic handled by Italian ports grew 2.4% percent on the previous year by being equal to 11.57 million teu, the turnover of the companies operating the main national container terminals is increased by 19.8% as it amounted to 1.03 billion euros compared to 859.5 million in 2021. It highlights the publication "The container terminals in Italy : an economic-financial analysis" that has been drawn up for the seventh consecutive year by the Fedespedi Studies Center.
As for operating performance, in 2022 the only 17 terminals surveyed had a total of 9.97 million teu (+ 2.7%). The best operating performance, in percentage terms, was carried out by the terminals of Genoa Bettolo (handling handling 39.7% ; turnover 59.7%), Venice Vecon (eventful traffic 39.3% ; turnover 62.9%), I'm going Gateway (traffic handling 29.2% ; turnover 89.0%), Trieste Marine Terminal (handling handling 15.8% ; turnover 29.5%) and Gioia Tauro-Medcenter Container Terminal (handling handling 7.4% ; turnover 17.2%). In flexion Genova Sech (handling handling -24.2% ; turnover 10.4%), Terminal Intermodal Venice (handling handling -19.2% ; turnover -7.7%), La Spezia Container Terminal (handling handling -9.2% ; turnover 3.8%) and Livorno Lorenzini & C (Moved traffic -14.4% ; turnover 0.6%). Stable Genova Voltri (handling handling 0.6% ; turnover 27.6%) and La Spezia Terminal Del Gulf (handling handling 2.3% ; turnover 12.8%).
Overall recorded earnings from the 17 terminaliste companies, or 127.2 million euros, posted a 74.7% percent rise in 2021.