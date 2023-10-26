In the third quarter, container traffic in South Korean ports grew by 5.5% percent

In the third quarter of this year, for the sixth consecutive quarterly period, South Korean ports reported a decline in the traffic of handling goods being the total of 376.2 million tonnes, with a -3.9% percent decline over the period. July-September of 2022. Import and export traffic alone amounted to 320.7 million tonnes (-2.5%), while the national traffic stood at 55.5 million tonnes (-11.1%). Today the Ministry of Oceans and
of the Seoul-based Fisheries Ministry said container traffic alone amounted to 7.53 million teu globally, an increase of 5.5% percent in the third quarter of last year, of which 4.31 million teu in import-export (+ 6.0%) and 3.18 million euros. teu in transshipment (+ 5.7%).
The only handling of the handling containers handled by the Busan port amounted to 5.73 million teu, with a 5.0% growth in the third quarter of 2022 that was mainly generated by the increase in the volumes of containerized cargo with China (+ 6.5%) and with the USA (1, 0) which have more than compensated for the reduction of the loads with Japan (-3.1%). In Busan, import-export traffic amounted to 2.65 million teu (+ 4.5%) and that of transhipment at 3.08 million teu (+ 5.5%).