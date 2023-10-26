Cargotec is experiencing a decline in quarterly revenue growth and a decline in orders

In the third quarter of this year, it continued, softening, the growth of the business volume of Cargotec Group which produces means of handling and lifting, and the decline in the value of the newly acquired commits continued to continue. by the Finnish company. In the period, revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros, an increase of 5.9% percent in the third quarter of 2022, of which 503 million (-4.4% percent) were made by the Kalmar brand, which markets the means produced by the group for the port sectors, intermodal, logistical and industrial, 420 million (+ 11.1%) made by Hiab, which markets the means for construction, transport and other industrial sectors, and 179 million (+ 30.7%) made by the MacGregor brand that markets means of handling and systems for offshore vessels and facilities. Operating profit was 140.3 million euros (+ 180.6%) and net profit of 107.1 million euros (+ 270.6%).
In the third quarter of 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Cargotec was 914 million euros (-20.3%), with a contribution of 392 million (-16.6%) from Kalmar, 311 million (-26.8%) from the Hiab and 211 million (-16.3%) from MacGregor. This adds up to 312 million new orders for services (-4.0%). As of September 30, the value of the group's order book was 3.06 billion euros (-17.9%), of which 1.17 billion (-25.3%) of the relevance of the Kalmar, 900 million (-30.8%) of the Hiab and 993 million (+ 15.3%) of the MacGregor were 993.
"In general terms, the third quarter was a continuation of the first half of the year," Cargotec Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Casimir Lindholm said in a statement. We operate in an increasingly complex economic environment due to geopolitical uncertainty, high interest rates, and poor consumer confidence. Especially with regard to the most consistent investments, we have seen our clients postpone their investment decisions. "