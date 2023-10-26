The secretary-general of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenes and Ionian has resigned

The secretary-general of the Port Authority of the Port System of the South Tyrreno and Ionian, Pietro Preziosi, has resigned. The Port Authority specified that Preziosi had put its mandate back in the hands of President Andrea Agostinelli due to a delay in the convocation of the Organism of Partnership of the Sea Resource, as noted in the letters of contestation sent via pec from Uniport and Unindustry Reggio Calabria. "There is no link between the resignations of the secretary general and other news outlets in the local press relating to internal proceedings of this authority about the position of an employee," the statement said.
The body refers to the decision of last October 18 by the National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC) with which a measure of discriminatory revocation against the perpetrator of the prevention of corruption and of the transparency (Rpct) of the port institution to which, by decree of last September 25, the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionian had revoked the assignment, responsible which-explains the ANAC in deliberation-" would have detected, in the course of monitoring activity on the implementation of the three-year Corruption Prevention Plan and transparency 2023-2025, irregularities in the matters of composition of adjudicating commissions in the concorsual procedures, which it was doing following the initiation, on 9/18/2023, of a disciplinary proceeding having as a matter the procedures for the completion of the aforementioned controls. " The deliberation recalls that " within a few days of the incident, by means of decree no. 163 /2023/AdSP-MTMI of 9/25/2023, the appointment of Rpct was revoked and the appointment of a new Rpct was made, citing the determination taken on the basis of the intervening change in the organizational structure of the AdSP through the creation of new managerial profiles ". "It is observed that both acts bear the underwriting of the secretary-general, the circumstance of which the coincidence in the case of the role of controller and controlled, as a recipient, seems to be able to desuming," the statement said. of control within the scope of the Rpct monitoring activity on the corruption prevention measures referred to in the Note prot. n. 0017547 The AFRUs of 09/07/2023. In view of the above circumstances, the deliberation appears to be supplemented with a correlation between the measures taken against the RPCT and the activity carried out on the prevention of corruption. " By deliberation ANAC required the AdSP to review the measures taken by the institution by allocating a 30-day deadline to give notice to the National Anti-Corruption Authority of the assumed determinations.
In this regard, the Port System Authority informed that, taking note of the ANAC's deliberation, " in the next 30 days it will decide whether to confirm the measure of revocation of the aforementioned employee from the post of responsible for the prevention of of corruption and transparency and thus of appointment of the new Rpct or to comply with the requirements indicated by ANAC. "