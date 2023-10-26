Royal Caribbean records record quarterly financial and operational performance

In the third quarter of this year, the American cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises reported record revenues of 4.16 billion, figure representing an increase of 39.0% over the same period in 2022 as well as an increase of 637 million compared to the previous historical peak marked in the second quarter of 2023 and a growth of 974 million compared to the third quarter of 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic had not begun and so was its heavy negative effects on the cruise industry.
The new quarterly record testifies to Royal Caribbean's full exit from the dark period of the health emergency as well as the latest record quarterly performance of the Carnival compatriot, which, with a fleet of 93 ships to a capacity of 259mila passengers, is market leader followed by Royal Caribbean with a fleet of 64 vessels for a 147mila passenger capacity. In particular, 26 ships of Royal Caribbean Cruises fleet are operated under the Royal Caribbean International brand and have a capacity of 93mila passengers, 15 ships are operated under the brand Celebrity Cruises and have a capacity of 32mila passengers, 12 ships operate under the Silversea Cruises brand and can accommodate less than 5mila passengers, six vessels are operated under the TUI Cruises brand (joint venture 50:50 with TUI) and have a capacity of almost 16mila passengers and five ships of the capacity of 1,590 passengers are operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises (joint venture 50:50 with TUI Cruises).
The new record of quarterly business volume was generated by the new historical peaks of both the value of the cruises sold and that of the sales on board of the vessels that were 2.94 billion and 1.22 billion euros, respectively. dollars, in increments of 45.5% and 25.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The gross operating margin relative to the third quarter of 2023 was 1.71 billion (+ 135.4%). Operating profit recorded the record value of 1.26 billion (+ 323.9%) and a new historical record was also marked by the net profit that was 1.01 billion (+ 2,965.6%).
The number of passengers housed on the group's ships in the July-September period of this year has also reached a record figure having boarded ships almost two million people (+ 16.6%).
" The very positive trend in the financial and operational results of the cruise group is not likely to be disrupted : commenting on the latest quarterly performance, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Jason Liberty said in the statement. next, a further acceleration in demand is expected and the group is experiencing record booking levels for cruises at higher prices than in previous times.