The port of Venice has been equipped with a work simulator in confined spaces

The Port of Venice is the first Italian stopover to have been equipped with a work simulator in confined spaces, effective tool to be used for training and training of operators engaged in the patented port areas by the Central Directorate Research of the Inail. The instrument was installed in Porto Marghera, in the area of the 448 port building, and allows simulating situations of risk typical of confined spaces and testing safety and emergency procedures for safety and security. and recovery of workers that can be found in situations of particular injury risk. The simulator is also useful in order to train operators to take ergonomic positions while working in particularly watermelon spaces.
" The physical simulator for the experiential training of workers operating in confined and / or suspected pollution environments, explained Luciano Di Donato, director of the Occupational Safety Laboratory, is presenting itself, externally, as a simple structure reminiscent of a container. This is equipped with devices, instrumentation and sensorities such as to alter the cognitive conditions of the learners by placing them, in the conditions of living situations of risk that are typical of working in those environments. Obviously, all of this, it is managed through the control instrumentation and the active presence of experienced technicians from the Inail research sector in a regime of danger and consequent risk to the operators of the controlled simulator. "
"Finally, thanks to the cooperation with Inail and Vigil of Fire," the president of the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, and the workers of the ports of Venice and Chioggia will be able to benefit from the also of a state-of-the-art tool to physically test very particular working conditions that are often associated with a high risk profile. The initiative is part of the policies adopted by the Authority in safety. The agency, in fact, constantly monitors the security of the port business and carries out more than 650 inspections per year at the terminals during landing and boarding operations and handling of the merchandise. In addition, through the Intermodal Logistics Training Consortium, the Authority periodically organizes training courses dedicated to practitioners who are engaged in the complex activities that characterize the daily activity of lagunar scallots. "