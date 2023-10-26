New historical record of international goods handled by Chinese seaports

Chinese ports last month handled a traffic of 1.44 billion tonnes of cargo, volume representing an increase of 9.9% percent on September 2022 and a record for this month of the year. Records that is also such for the only goods handled by seaports that amounted to 907.8 million tonnes (+ 7.7%) and also for the past goods alone through the inland inland ports that stood at 530.4 million tonnes.
In the third quarter of 2023, total traffic was 4.35 billion tons, volume representing an increase of 9.5% percent on the same period last year and the new quarterly historical record. The only goods handled by seaports were 2.76 billion tonnes (+ 7.6%), volume which is the second highest ever since it was only lower than in the second quarter of 2023. The goods handled last month by inland ports totaled 1.60 billion tonnes (+ 13.0%), volume which is the highest ever.
In the third quarter of this year alone, traffic to and from overseas Chinese ports reached the new historical record of 1.30 billion tonnes (+ 12.5%), a historic peak that was also such for international freight alone. handled by seaports, found to be 1.16 billion tonnes (+ 12.8%). The inland ports have handled 132 million tonnes of international goods (+ 10.3%).
In the third quarter of 2023, the new historical record of past container traffic was also marked on the quays of Chinese ports that globally amounted to 81.5 million teu (+ 5.9%), thanks to the new historical peaks of traffic containerized handling from seaports that amounted to 71.3 million teu (+ 5.2%) of both the container traffic in the inland inland ports that stood at 10.2 million teu (+ 10.7%).