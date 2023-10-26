In the third quarter, UPS revenues fell by -12.8% percent.

In the July-September period of this year, the downward trend in the financial performance of the U.S. express delivery group UPS continued, in which revenues amounted to 21.06 billion, a decline of -12.8% percent. over the same period of 2022, of which 13.66 billion generated by deliveries made in the USA (-11.1%), 4.27 billion from international deliveries (-11.1%) and 3.13 billion from other solutions for supply chain (-21.4%). Operating profit was 1.34 billion (-56.9% percent) and net profit of 1.13 billion (-56.4% percent).