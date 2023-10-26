Started the comparison for the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry

In Rome yesterday, the comparison for the renewal of the 15 sections that make up the Sole National Labour Agreement of the Shipowner Industry, due on December 31, was initiated. The general and national secretariats of Filg-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltransport and the delegations of Confitarma, Assshipowners, Assorimorchiators and Federimorchiators, at the end of this first meeting, stressed " the need to identify adequate responses in order to foster the development and employment of the sector, as part of the common vision of the centrality of the maritime sector, with the aim of enhancing its strategic scope for the development of the country also within the National Labour Collective Agreement affecting more than 70mila workers. "
The parties have defined a tight schedule of technical meetings, during which the many topics at the centre of the interests of the sector will be addressed in detail.