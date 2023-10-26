AdSP of the Straits, approved the forecast budget 2024

Yesterday the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Straits, following the positive opinion expressed unanimously by the Sea Resource Partnership Organism, unanimously approved the forecast budget of 2024 of the institution and the multiannual budget 2024/2026, together with the three-year programme of public works 2024/2026 and the biennial programme 2024/2025 of purchases and services.
The 2024 forecast is for a total of 66.9 million euros in new works and extraordinary maintenance on existing infrastructure, including 46.9 million euros already committed in the 2023-2025-year period. The alleged government surplus at December 31, 2023, calculated in 126.9 million euros, was tied for 75.5 million euros in provisions for TFR, the Fund for Risk and Charges and the Fund's Fund, while the available part of 51.4 million euros. has been intended for further use of resources. As of December 31, 2024, the alleged government surplus amounts to 82.9 million euros. The cash availability at the end of the same year is calculated in 140.1 million euros.