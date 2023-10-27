China's Sinotrans-led expeditions are growing.

In the first nine months of this year, the volumes of shipments handled by China's Sinotrans, which is the logistics company of the Hong Kong-based public group China Merchants Group, showed a prodotal increase mainly in the third quarter. quarter. In particular, in the January-September period, the volume of maritime shipments marked a slight growth of 0.9% over the same period in 2022 as it amounted to 9.64 million teu containers. More accentuated the uptick in air shipments totaling 644mila tonnes (+ 15.0%) and that of rail shipments attested to 324mila container teu (+ 22.3%).
In the only third quarter of 2023, Sinotrans-handled shipping shipments amounted to 3.39 million teu, with a 5.8% percent progression on the corresponding period last year. The air shipments amounted to 217mila tonnes (+ 25.4%) and those by rail to 105mila teu (+ 84.2%).