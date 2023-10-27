testata inforMARE
LOGISTICS
China's Sinotrans-led expeditions are growing
The increase in volumes transported by rail was particularly accentuated
Hong Kong
October 27, 2023
In the first nine months of this year, the volumes of shipments handled by China's Sinotrans, which is the logistics company of the Hong Kong-based public group China Merchants Group, showed a prodotal increase mainly in the third quarter. quarter. In particular, in the January-September period, the volume of maritime shipments marked a slight growth of 0.9% over the same period in 2022 as it amounted to 9.64 million teu containers. More accentuated the uptick in air shipments totaling 644mila tonnes (+ 15.0%) and that of rail shipments attested to 324mila container teu (+ 22.3%).

In the only third quarter of 2023, Sinotrans-handled shipping shipments amounted to 3.39 million teu, with a 5.8% percent progression on the corresponding period last year. The air shipments amounted to 217mila tonnes (+ 25.4%) and those by rail to 105mila teu (+ 84.2%).
SEAFARERS
Filt Cgil, the government cancels out of the draft budget, which penalises maritime workers.
Rome
It would penalise a world of work already badly damaged, " the union said.
PORTS
Ports of the Central Adriatic, PNRR funding for the development of agri-food logistics
Ancona
Allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture funds for 9.2 million euros
LEGISLATION
EU Regulation includes Tanger Med and Port Said in the list of ports of transhipment of neighbouring containers
Brussels
It was published today in the "Official Gazette of the European Union"
SHIPPING
At the beginning of 2024 ONE will inaugurate a new service India / Pakistan-Middle East-Mediterranean
Singapore
In Italy, he will approve in Genoa
PORTS
A Uniport delegation met with the Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea
Rome
The association reiterated doubts about the possibility of transforming the Port System Authority into a joint stock company.
New historical record of international goods handled by Chinese seaports
In the July-September period of this year, amounted to 1.16 billion tonnes (+ 12.8%)
Royal Caribbean records record quarterly financial and operational performance
CRUISES
Miami
Liberty : Further acceleration of demand and bookings are expected to be at levels never previously achieved.
PORTS
The secretary general of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenous Seas and Ionian has resigned
Joy Tauro
The institution alleges that the remission of the assignment is not related to the Anti-Corruption deliberation on the revocation of the assignment to the Rpct manager
PORTS
317 million race to implement the reorganization of the areas and activities of the ports of Augusta and Catania
Catania
A new maritime station will be carried out in the port etneo
PORTS
Baker Hughes presents a plan of investment in the Calabrian ports of Corigliano and Vibo Valentia
Florence
The total estimated investment for the two projects is around 60 million euros.
COMPANIES
Cargotec logs quarterly revenue attenuation and drop in orders
Helsinki
In the July-September period, the value of new committes decreased by -20.3%
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in South Korean ports grew by 5.5% percent
Seoul
The overall volume of goods decreased by -3.9%
COMPANIES
In 2022 the turnover of the main Italian container terminals grew by 19.8%
Milan
This in the face of a 2.7% per cent increase in the volumes of cargoes handled
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Algeciras has handled 1.2 million containers (-1.7%)
Algeciras
Stable the share of transshipped containers
COMPANIES
HGK Shipping buys the Köppen Container Fleet
Duisburg
The transaction, which includes a thousand containers, also includes intermodal services
Negative the quarterly financial performance of Kuehne + Nagel
LOGISTICS
Schindellegi
In the July-September period, net turnover fell by -45.5% percent.
PORTS
The MSC group will build and operate the new cruise terminal of Messina port
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Antwerp-Bruges blamed a -7% percent decline in the volume of goods handled
Anverse
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona fell by -13.1% percent.
Barcelona
In September decrease of -5.1%
SAFETY & SECURITY
EU Council approves review of the Union's maritime security strategy
Brussels
In three years, the evaluation of the results
Joint venture between DSV and NEOM involving an investment of ten billion dollars
LOGISTICS
Copenhagen / Riyad
It will provide logistical services the creation of a smart city in the northeast of Saudi Arabia
LOGISTICS
Turkey's Arkas Logistics has acquired 80% percent of India's Fretlog
Istanbul
Mumbai's company provides end-to-end logistics services
COMPANIES
MSC has released the offer to buy HHLA shares
Hamburg
The acceptance period will end at midnight on November 20
MSC Cruere brings variations to itineraries of several fleet ships due to war in the Middle East
CRUISES
Geneva
The activity of six vessels is currently affected
COMPANIES
Fincantieri-Leonardo deal to cooperate in the underwater sector
Trieste / Rome
Among the objectives, also the protection of submarine strategic networks
PORTS
AdSP of the Sardinia Sea, approved the forecast budget 2024
Cagliari
The three-year programme includes 2024-2026 million euros of works for works of more than 460 million euros.
PORTS
In the July-September period, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 88.1%
Tirana
Passenger in growth of 19.7%
Spain's Rafael Fernandez will be the new president of the ISSA
ASSOCIATIONS
Rotterdam
The first January will take over to Saeed Al Malik
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel has opened a new branch in Turin
Milan
Focus on ground transport services
LOGISTICS
JOBS
Started the comparison for the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry
Rome
The contract covers over 70mila workers
PORTS
AdSP of the Straits, approved the forecast budget 2024
Messina
Ok also to the three-year programme of works 2024/2026 and biennial of services and purchases 2024/2025
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, UPS revenues fell by -12.8% percent.
Atlanta
Net profit was 1.13 billion (-56.4%)
PORTS
The port of Venice has been equipped with a work simulator in confined spaces
Venice
It was installed in Porto Marghera
NEWS
Land, vegetation and special waste used for the construction of the Dam Port of Molslice
Bari
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Contraction of intermodal traffic at the Interport of Bologna
Bentiwant
In the July-September period recorded a -12.9% percent drop in trucks and -38.2% percent of trains
INDUSTRY
In the July-September period, Konecranes ' revenues grew by 13.6%
Hyvinkää
In the port segment, the increase in revenue was 37.1% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by -7.7% percent.
Los Angeles
In September marked an increase of 5.4%
ACCIDENTS
A ship sinks in the North Sea. Many the missing
Cuxhaven
The general cargo general "Verity" is caught peaking after a collision with the bulk carrier "Polesie"
LOGISTICS
CBRE in search of the manager of the new intermodal pole for the logistics of the cold Trieste
Milan
It will become operational by the end of next year
PORTS
In Barcelona the expansion of the airport clashes with the development of the port
Barcelona
SHIPYARDS
Vard (Fincantieri Group) will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
One will be made in Romania, the second in Vietnam
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Valencia handled 1.2 million containers (-7.8%)
Valencia
In the first nine months of 2023, these loads decreased by -10.1%
COMPANIES
Eni will import liquefied natural gas from Qatar through the Piombino terminal
San Donato Milanese
Expected to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year
ASSOCIATIONS
Fincantieri socio-founder of the Venice Foundation World Capital of Sustainability
Trieste / Venice
Comparticipation in the development of a hydrogen valley in Porto Marghera
PORTS
Federagents, for the necessary ports a strong collaboration and interaction between the public and private
Taranto
Saints : deriming and eliminating overlays of skills
SHIPPING
Maritime agents will collaborate with the Capitaneries in Porto at the European Maritime Single Window
Taranto
Agreement with the aim of reducing the timing of administrative processes
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach returned to growth
Long Beach
New record related to total eventful in September
PORTS
In Hamburg decided an increase in port fees
Hamburg
Average markup of 6.5% as of the first January
TRADE
Quarterly decline of -17.7% percent of Swiss exports to Italy
Bern
Imports increased by 8.6%
PORTS
In Livorno a meeting between an Egyptian delegation and the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno North
Livorno
Next the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the port of Damietta
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul make up a joint venture for cabotide maritime transport in Brazil
Hamburg
It will start operating in the first quarter of next year
PORTS
ASSOCIATIONS
ALIS celebrates seven years of life by welcoming new advisors and new partners
Rome
On November 15 and 14 in Rome, the assembly of the association and the General States of Transport and Logistics will be held in Rome.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
President of the European Union, Matteo Gasparato, has been reappointed to the European Union.
Rome
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, ABB's revenues grew by 7.6% percent.
Zurich
Positive development of demand in the maritime-port sector
PORTS
Agostinelli : today the entire region has been tight around its own port and its workers.
Joy Tauro
Flash mob to highlight the negative impact of the current wording of the EU ETS Directive
MEETINGS
