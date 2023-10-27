Kuehne + Nagel has opened a new branch in Turin

The Kuehne + Nagel logistics group has opened a new branch in Turin with the aim of optimizing the connecting lines and reducing transit times in the Italian Northwest and the connectivity of this region with France and the Iberian Peninsula. "This new opening in Turin will strengthen the growth we have already taken to ensure a capillary presence in Italy," Lucia Morandi, national road logistics manager at Kuehne + Nagel Italy, said in a statement. As an integral part of our 2026 Roadmap, our ambition is to provide our customers with a customer experience with an adequate logistics offering, supporting them in their internationalization effort. Our division of land transport can thus expand its geographic coverage by enhancing the domestic network and increasing the number of international links. In this way we further increase our supply in the groupage and FTL/LTL services. "