A Uniport delegation met with the Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea

A delegation from Uniport, the association representing major enterprises operating in the port, led by President Pasquale Legora de Feo and Vice President Antonio Davide Texts, met with the Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea In the Musumeci. At the heart of the meeting is the National Sea Plan, approved in recent months, and the main bodies of the operators operating in the port.
Representatives of Uniport expressed an overall appreciation for the government's willingness to adopt a Plan of the Sea with the aim of equipping the country with a united national maritime strategy from which to achieve regulatory interventions and administrative and for the method adopted for its definition, based on the listening of the different stakeholders, including Uniport and the resumption of some of the advanced proposals. Specifically, the association's delegation shared with Minister Musumeci the liking for the "improcrastinable" strengthening of centralized functions, both in the planning stage of the port infrastructure works and extra-port, both in the "wave" adjustment activity, and distortions that are likely to be affected by the attractives of the scars. " It also said that it had left it alone to transform the Port System Authority into a company for actions, on which the association harbours strong doubts.
"We have appreciated many indications made by the Plan and, among them, in particular the need for homogeneous regulation, the reduction of bureaucratic barriers and the integrated view of maritime transport," said Legora de Feo. towards the other modes. For our businesses, it remains vitally important today, in the face of the significant increase in recorded costs, to put a review of the indices adopted for the annual adjustment of the port demanial concession fees, as well as to review the regulation for the release of terminalistical concessions and related guidelines. Two strategic issues for which we are confident in the stimulus and coordination that the minister will be able to exercise in respect of all the administrations involved. "
Uniport said the minister was committed to concretely assessing the proposals of the association with the hope that they could be accepted into the government debate.