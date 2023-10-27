At the beginning of 2024, ONE will inaugurate a new India / Pakistan-Middle East-Mediterranean service

At the beginning of next year the shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) will inaugurate a new containerized maritime service that will connect India and Pakistan with the Middle East and the Mediterranean. The new weekly line will perform airports at the ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Karachi, Jeddah, Damietta, Pireo, Genoa, Valencia, Barcelona, Piraeus, Damietta, Jeddah, Karachi, Mundra, Nhava Sheva. At the port of the capital, the new Ocean Mediterranean service (IOM) will approve the container terminal PSA Genova Pra.