Spain's Rafael Fernandez will be the new president of the ISSA

The assembly of the International Shipsuppliers & Services Association (ISSA), the international association representing the onboard arrangers, has elected Spanish Rafael Fernandez as the next president of the organization, to whom they head 40 national associations. Fernandez, who is CEO of Bayport and has been part of the ISSA's steering committee for 12 years, will assume the post of president from the next first January.
Praising the work of the outgoing president, the emiratense Saeed Al Malik, who has created a solid foundation from which to grow ISSA, Fernandez has secured its commitment to " ensure that ISSA continues to represent the interests of this very important global maritime sector. "The world trade needs ships and ships cannot travel without being supplied," he said. Therefore the work of our associates is essential all over the world and I will continue to work with the international associations of ship owners and ship managers to ensure that the voice of those supplying the ships is heard. "
Next year the ISSA Convention will be held in Seville, Spain.