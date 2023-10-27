AdSP of the Sardinia Sea, approved the forecast budget 2024

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Port of Sardinia has approved the 2024 forecast budget and the three-year programme of the works which, for the period 2024-2026, provides for funding for works in excess of 460 million euros, more than half of which are already available from next year, which will elevate to 605 million the share of investment for Sardas ports over the next five years. In particular, the 253 million expenditure planned for 2024 includes 70 million for the start of the work of the Cagliari ro-ro terminal, about 80 for the dredging of the port of Olbia, 78 million for the electrification of the quays, while the remaining part for manutentive works in the scals of Porto Torres, Gulf Aranci, Oristano, Portovesme and Arbatax.
"In 2024, the president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana, faces a number of challenges, with the launch of strategic construction sites for the adjustment of our hues to new international maritime traffic and logistics scenarios," he said. above all, for the fulfilment of the stringent timelines dictated by the PNRR of which, already in the next 12 months, we are counting on spending a good portion of the funding between the launch of the ro-ro terminal and electrification of the quays. "
In addition, the Management Committee, among the different items under consideration on the agenda, adopted the update of the sustainability budget 2022.