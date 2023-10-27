Ports of the Central Adriatic, PNRR funding for the development of agri-food logistics

The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea has revealed the achievement of a new funding of the National Plan of Retake and Resilience, the Ministry of Agriculture, Sovereignty, and the Ministry of Agriculture have confirmed. food and the Forests of the acceptance of the projects submitted for the PNRR ban for the development of agri-food logistics in the port areas, shares involving the scallops of Marche and Abruzzo with seven total investments of more than 9.2 million euros that will have to be completed by 2025.
In the port of Ancona, the project concerns the artificial intelligence system related to the management and control of the flows of means in boarding and landing in the port, interoperable with the Customs and Monopolies Agency in customs controls, as well as the funds to extend the system to the monitoring of container traffic and interfacing with the Port Community System. Two more surgeries are planned in the dorsal stopover : one that concerns the energy efficiency of the lighting facilities at the port of Ancona and one that finances the last strand of the restructuring of the fish market in Ancona, already in course, aimed at the efficientment and energy saving in the modernisation works of the demanial building, used for the marketing and valorisation activities of the fish product fished by the local fishing fleet.
Two projects are in the port of Ortona : the system of video surveillance and access to the airport, with the modernization of the security infrastructure, and the restructuring of the parawaves wall in the north as the defence infrastructure of the stopover, securing the viability of access and exit to the north commercial quay.
Also in the port of Pescara is the modernization of the video surveillance and security system for access to the infrastructure. The AdSP also has applied for funding for the acquisition of a functional ondametric boa to the management of port system dredging projects, in preparation for dredging interventions in the ports of Ancona, Pesaro, Ortona, Pescara, San Benedetto del Tronto.