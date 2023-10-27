Fincantieri-Leonardo agreement to cooperate in the underwater sector

Fincantieri and Leonardo have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of underwater with the aim of bringing together their respective expertise and capabilities in the field. The two companies said the initiative was also born in light of the upcoming constitution of the National Pole of the Subacquea, the Italian center that will go to strengthen research and innovation in the underwater environment, to put the latter in security and fostering industrial and economic opportunities.
The agreement points to the joint development of a network of platforms and systems of surveillance, control and protection of critical infrastructure and underwater maritime areas, to meet the needs indicated at the national level and within the framework of European initiatives. In addition, the companies aim to preserve and develop their respective capabilities and skills to offer potential customers systems to the state of art, high performance and competitive. It also envisage the valorization of the Italian supply chain through the support of SMEs and start-ups that will be called upon to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the specific environment and in a multi-domain optics.
In the perimeter of the cooperation, the protection of strategic submarine networks, cables, communication dorsal and offshore infrastructure, submarine threat warning systems, as well as the securing of the assets of prospecting, sea-mining and extractive on the seabed for access to valuable mineral resources.