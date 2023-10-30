The containerized maritime carrier ONE communicates the planned entity of the ETS surcharge

The containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) in Singapore said on Thursday it would be the planned surcharge entity that will apply next year following the entry into force of the first January 2024 of the inclusion of the maritime transport in the EU ETS system of exchange of emission allowances of the European Union. The inclusion obliges companies to return emission allowances for tonnes of CO2 equivalent issued by their vessels or to buy them at auction or from other companies in the case those receipts are not sufficient to cover the emissions produced by their fleets. The inclusion will be gradually and imposes in 2025 the payment of 40% of the emissions produced in 2024, in 2026 of the 70% payment of 70% of the emissions produced in 2025 and since 2027 the payment of 100% of the emissions generated from the 2026.
Recalling what will be the geographical scope for the calculation of emissions produced by ships (50% of CO2 emissions from travel between an EU/EEA port and an extra EU/EEE port ; 100% of CO2 emissions from travel between EU/SEE; ports ; 100% of CO2 emissions during berth at EU/EEA ports), ONE has disclosed what the expected surcharge "ETS" will be that customers of the company will initially have to correspond with taking into account a 40% debit of the declared CO2, value that the Singaporean carrier has specified will be specified as of its actual implementation and will be updated quarterly.
For example, ONE predicts that the nickname for shipments from Asia to the Mediterranean will be 16 euros per container from 20 '(teu) for dry loads and 54 euros per container from 20' for refrigerated loads. As a comparison, on October 11 the MSC company announced that the surcharge ETS estimated for shipments from the Far East to the Mediterranean will be 18 euros / dry teu and 27 euros / reefer teu, while on October 5 the CMA CGM company has made known that the planned surcharge ETS for shipments from Asia to the Mediterranean will be 20 euros / dry teu and 30 euros / reefer teu.