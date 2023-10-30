CIMC, the production of new containers has hit the lowest since 2009

In the third quarter of this year, China's China International Marine Containers (CIMC) sold new containers produced by its own factories for a total of 242mila teu about, with a -34% percent drop on the corresponding period of 2022, of which 213mila containers for buckets (-37%) and less than 29mila container reefer (-12%). The company highlighted that in the period
The market for new factory containers has hit its lowest since 2009, a market that is expected to return to normal levels in 2024, when the World Trade Organization believes that the World Trade Organization is expected to return to normal levels in 2024, the market said. growth in world trade will be 3.3% percent.
In the third quarter of 2023, CIMC's revenues stood at 34.5 billion yuan (4.7 billion), down -6.6% percent on the same period last year. Operating profit amounted to 898.2 million yuan (-61.3% percent) and net profit to 461.0 million (-52.0% percent).
In the first nine months of this year the overall production of intermodal containers of the CIMC amounted to 557mila teu (-50%), of which 476mila dry box (-53%) and 80mila reefer (-20%).