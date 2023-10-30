Freight traffic rises in the port of Taranto in the third quarter

With the 1.37 million tonnes of cargo handled last month, representing an increase of 36.4% percent on September 2022, the port of Taranto closed the entire third quarter of 2023 with a total traffic of 4.00 million tonnes of loads, with a progression of 17.5% on the July-September period last year. In the third quarter of this year, a growth of the eventful volumes was recorded in all merceological segments as of that of the solid bulk which, with 2.15 million tonnes, marked an increase of 10.8%. More accentuated increases in liquid bulk and containerized goods, respectively, of 1.09 million tonnes (+ 48.0%) and 30mila tonnes (+ 111.2%). Conventional goods have stood at 719mila tonnes (+ 2.3%).
In the third quarter of this year, the traffic of the Cruserists that was 95mila passengers (+ 69.8%), of which 55mila as a home port (+ 859.6%), also rose sharply.
In the first nine months of 2023, the port climber globally handled 11.07 million tonnes of cargo, with a decline of -0.3% percent over the same period last year, of which 5.80 million tonnes of solid bulk (-5.7%), 3.04 millions of tons of liquid bulk bulk (+ 22.2%), 129mila tons of containerized loads (-52.5%) and 2.10 million tons of conventional goods (-4.4%). In the passenger sector the crucierists were 127mila (+ 45.6%), of which 69mila at the landing-embarkation (+ 829.8%).