Brothers Cosulich acquires a stake in the Ciscato & Company

The Brotherhood group Cosulich has acquired a stake in the Ciscato & Company Srl, maritime agency and maritime expeditions headquartered in Vicenza. In particular, the veneta company, which was founded in December 1986, offers and operates a conventional maritime service from the North Adriatic to the United Kingdom. This service has made it possible to consolidate continued relations with many of the largest Italian and British steel companies as well as with the operators of numerous ports in the UK and Ireland. Ciscato & Company also regularly operates export shipments to the Mediterranean area, Turkey and North Africa and offers shipping route shipments for the East, Africa and the Americas. It also proposes and manages solutions for the shipment of exceptional packages and cargo projects in Europe, North and South America. For several years, it has been offering import services for steel products with emptying containers, customs clearance and distribution on the national territory.