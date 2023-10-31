Germany's Meyer will acquire 50% percent of the ship design company C-Job Naval Architects
The Dutch company was founded in 2007
Hoofddorp
October 31, 2023
The German Meyer Group, active in the navalmechanics sector with shipyards Meyer Werft, Meyer Turku and Neptun Werft, will acquire 50% percent of the Dutch shipbuilding company C-Job Naval Architects. At the agreement between the two sides, Meyer Group technical director Malte Poelmann said on Thursday that the two companies ' strategies both aim to make shipping sustainable and Job Volwater, CEO and CEO. co-founder of C-Job, pointed out that the Dutch company, established in 2007, has been active for years in the research activities on alternative fuels for the shipping sector and was the first company to experiment with the use of ammonia and methanol in shipping.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher