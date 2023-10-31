testata inforMARE
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
SHIPYARDS
Germany's Meyer will acquire 50% percent of the ship design company C-Job Naval Architects
The Dutch company was founded in 2007
Hoofddorp
October 31, 2023
The German Meyer Group, active in the navalmechanics sector with shipyards Meyer Werft, Meyer Turku and Neptun Werft, will acquire 50% percent of the Dutch shipbuilding company C-Job Naval Architects. At the agreement between the two sides, Meyer Group technical director Malte Poelmann said on Thursday that the two companies ' strategies both aim to make shipping sustainable and Job Volwater, CEO and CEO. co-founder of C-Job, pointed out that the Dutch company, established in 2007, has been active for years in the research activities on alternative fuels for the shipping sector and was the first company to experiment with the use of ammonia and methanol in shipping.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
LEGISLATION
FEPORT believes that the abolition of the CBER will result in a legal vacuum that will leave field free to large shipowner alliances
Brussels
The smaller carriers could be discouraged from operating in European markets due to the additional administrative burden. Call on the EU Commission to establish clear limits on the behaviour of major alliances
SEAFARERS
ITF and JNG, Ukrainian seafarers will be able to ask for repatriation if their ship is headed for Russian waters or ports
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, ONE revenue fell by -62.1% percent.
Singapore
Net profit was 187 million (-96.6%)
SHIPPING
The COSCO Group's quarterly financial performance is still in sharp decline.
The COSCO Group's quarterly financial performance is still in sharp decline.
Shanghai
Stable container volumes carried by the fleet in the period of July-September
PORTS
Increase in freight traffic in the port of Taranto in the third quarter
Taranto
In the July-September period, four million tons of cargo were handled (+ 17.5%)
TRADE
In the third quarter export and import of Italy with extra-EU countries, they scored -1.4% percent and -31.3% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Mattioli (Confitarma) : Without a corrective to the inclusion of shipping in the ETS, the EU is likely to contradict itself by engaging in a harmful modal back shift
Rome
The policy of doing so should not just be the policy of making laws but the politics of doing things, " he said. Salvini envisages the commissioning of all the AdSP, a provision that Uilt and Filt said will throw the sector into chaos
SEAFARERS
Filt Cgil, the government cancels out of the draft budget, which penalises maritime workers.
Rome
It would penalise a world of work already badly damaged, " the union said.
PORTS
Ports of the Central Adriatic, PNRR funding for the development of agri-food logistics
Ancona
Allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture funds for 9.2 million euros
LEGISLATION
EU Regulation includes Tanger Med and Port Said in the list of ports of transhipment of neighbouring containers
Brussels
It was published today in the "Official Gazette of the European Union"
SHIPPING
At the beginning of 2024 ONE will inaugurate a new service India / Pakistan-Middle East-Mediterranean
Singapore
In Italy, he will approve in Genoa
PORTS
A Uniport delegation met with the Minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea
Rome
The association reiterated doubts about the possibility of transforming the Port System Authority into a joint stock company.
New historical record of international goods handled by Chinese seaports
New historical record of international goods handled by Chinese seaports
In the July-September period of this year, amounted to 1.16 billion tonnes (+ 12.8%)
Royal Caribbean records record quarterly financial and operational performance
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean records record quarterly financial and operational performance
Miami
Liberty : Further acceleration of demand and bookings are expected to be at levels never previously achieved.
PORTS
The secretary general of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenous Seas and Ionian has resigned
Joy Tauro
The institution alleges that the remission of the assignment is not related to the Anti-Corruption deliberation on the revocation of the assignment to the Rpct manager
PORTS
317 million race to implement the reorganization of the areas and activities of the ports of Augusta and Catania
Catania
A new maritime station will be carried out in the port etneo
PORTS
Baker Hughes presents a plan of investment in the Calabrian ports of Corigliano and Vibo Valentia
Florence
The total estimated investment for the two projects is around 60 million euros.
COMPANIES
Cargotec logs quarterly revenue attenuation and drop in orders
Helsinki
In the July-September period, the value of new committes decreased by -20.3%
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in South Korean ports grew by 5.5% percent
Seoul
The overall volume of goods decreased by -3.9%
COMPANIES
In 2022 the turnover of the main Italian container terminals grew by 19.8%
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Algeciras has handled 1.2 million containers (-1.7%)
Algeciras
Stable the share of transshipped containers
COMPANIES
HGK Shipping buys the Köppen Container Fleet
Duisburg
The transaction, which includes a thousand containers, also includes intermodal services
Negative the quarterly financial performance of Kuehne + Nagel
LOGISTICS
Negative the quarterly financial performance of Kuehne + Nagel
Schindellegi
In the July-September period, net turnover fell by -45.5% percent.
PORTS
The Management Committee of the AdSP Ligure Eastern has approved the forecast budget 2024
The Spezia
Ok also to the three-year plan of the works and the three-year plan of services and supplies
PORTS
Okay of the AdSP Management Committee of the Southern Tirreno and Ionio at the forecast budget and the POT 2024-2026
Joy Tauro
ASSOCIATIONS
Renewal of the social positions of the Union Utents and Operators of the Port of Ravenna
Ravenna
New President is Luca Minardi
PORTS
Approved the forecast budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno
Livorno
POT 2024-2026 expects expenditure of 460 million euros
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä records a sensitive growth of orders in the naval segment
Helsinki
In the third quarter of this year, the company's net turnover grew by 1% percent.
SHIPYARDS
Germany's Meyer will acquire 50% percent of ship design company C-Job Naval Architects
Hoofddorp
The Dutch company was founded in 2007
COMPETITION
The AGCM authorizes the Italian Investment Fund to acquire up to 33% of RINA
Rome
"The concentration does not appear to be suitable to significantly impede competition," the Antitrust watchman said.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd includes the port of Alexandria in Egypt in the rotation of the Adriatic Sea Express
Hamburg
The African approx will be scaled up from next month
COMPANIES
Brothers Cosulich acquires a stake in Ciscato & Company
Genoa
The vicentine company was founded in 1986
INDUSTRY
CIMC, the production of new containers has hit the lowest since 2009
Hong Kong
In the July-September period, the Chinese company made its 242mila (-34%)
SHIPPING
Containerized maritime carrier ONE communicates the planned entity of the ETS surcharge
Singapore
They will be applied from the beginning of 2024 to coincide with the inclusion of shipping in EU ETS
COMPANIES
Fincantieri-Leonardo deal to cooperate in the underwater sector
Trieste / Rome
Among the objectives, also the protection of submarine strategic networks
PORTS
AdSP of the Sardinia Sea, approved the forecast budget 2024
Cagliari
The three-year programme includes 2024-2026 million euros of works for works of more than 460 million euros.
PORTS
In the July-September period, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 88.1%
Tirana
Passenger in growth of 19.7%
Spain's Rafael Fernandez will be the new president of the ISSA
ASSOCIATIONS
Spain's Rafael Fernandez will be the new president of the ISSA
Rotterdam
The first January will take over to Saeed Al Malik
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel has opened a new branch in Turin
Milan
Focus on ground transport services
LOGISTICS
China's Sinotrans-led expeditions are growing.
Hong Kong
The increase in volumes carried on rail has been particularly accentuated.
JOBS
Started the comparison for the renewal of the Ccnl of the shipowner industry
Rome
The contract covers over 70mila workers
PORTS
AdSP of the Straits, approved the forecast budget 2024
Messina
Ok also to the three-year programme of works 2024/2026 and biennial of services and purchases 2024/2025
LOGISTICS
In the third quarter, UPS revenues fell by -12.8% percent.
Atlanta
Net profit was 1.13 billion (-56.4%)
PORTS
PORTS
The port of Venice has been equipped with a work simulator in confined spaces
Venice
It was installed in Porto Marghera
NEWS
Land, vegetation and special waste used for the construction of the Dam Port of Molslice
Bari
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Contraction of intermodal traffic at the Interport of Bologna
Bentiwant
In the July-September period recorded a -12.9% percent drop in trucks and -38.2% percent of trains
INDUSTRY
In the July-September period, Konecranes ' revenues grew by 13.6%
Hyvinkää
In the port segment, the increase in revenue was 37.1% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by -7.7% percent.
Los Angeles
In September marked an increase of 5.4%
ACCIDENTS
A ship sinks in the North Sea. Many the missing
Cuxhaven
The general cargo general "Verity" is caught peaking after a collision with the bulk carrier "Polesie"
LOGISTICS
CBRE in search of the manager of the new intermodal pole for the logistics of the cold Trieste
Milan
It will become operational by the end of next year
PORTS
In Barcelona the expansion of the airport clashes with the development of the port
Barcelona
SHIPYARDS
Vard (Fincantieri Group) will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
One will be made in Romania, the second in Vietnam
PORTS
In the third quarter the port of Valencia handled 1.2 million containers (-7.8%)
Valencia
In the first nine months of 2023, these loads decreased by -10.1%
COMPANIES
Eni will import liquefied natural gas from Qatar through the Piombino terminal
San Donato Milanese
Expected to supply up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year
ASSOCIATIONS
Fincantieri socio-founder of the Venice Foundation World Capital of Sustainability
Trieste / Venice
Comparticipation in the development of a hydrogen valley in Porto Marghera
PORTS
Federagents, for the necessary ports a strong collaboration and interaction between the public and private
Taranto
Saints : deriming and eliminating overlays of skills
SHIPPING
Maritime agents will collaborate with the Capitaneries in Porto at the European Maritime Single Window
Taranto
Agreement with the aim of reducing the timing of administrative processes
