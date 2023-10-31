In the July-September quarter, ONE revenue fell by -62.1% percent.

In the second quarter from fiscal year 2023, which ended on September 30, the shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) of Singapore totaled revenue of 3.55 billion, with a decrease of -62.1% on the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The gross operating margin amounted to 496 million (-91.5%), operating profit to 58 million (-99.0%) and net profit to 187 million (-96.6%).
After seven quarters of decline, in the July-September period of this year, the volume of containers transported by the company's fleet returned to grow by being equal to 3.09 million teu (+ 6.5%).
In the first semester of the current fiscal year (April-September 2023) the Company, which was established in mid-2017 by the merger of the containerized shipping assets of the Japanese "K" Line, NYK and MOL, recorded revenue equal to 7.31 billion, with a -60.2% percent decline on the first half of fiscal year 2022. The gross operating margin was 1.27 billion (-89.2%), operating profit of 443 million (-96.0% and net profit of 700 million (-93.6%).
ONE expects to file the full fiscal year 2023 with a profit after taxes of 851 million compared to a result of nearly 15 billion in the previous year's annual financial year.