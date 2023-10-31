Approved the prediction budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno North

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the agency's forecast budget and the three-year programme of the 2024-2026 works that it expects to spend almost 460 million euros on it. realization and maintenance of the port works. Presenting the investment plan, which sets spending of 172.8 million euros in 2024 alone, the president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, stressed that it was a huge financial effort made possible by both the reserves and reserves available to them. of the Authority (48.6 million surplus in administration) both thanks to the confidence that the public has wanted to place in the investment capacity of the institution by recognizing 74.2 million euros, of which over 19.2 from the Supplementary Fund to the PNRR.
The 2024 forecast budget today has a 28 million euro administration surplus, which has been 62.7 million euros since the start of the year to meet the infrastructure needs of managed port scans. by the institution. The estimated cash surplus is 48.9 million euros. In 2024 the AdSP counts of forfeiting 23.6 million euros from the application of port fees and anchor fees, and almost 13 million euros from the payment of the canons.
In today's session, the Management Committee also approved the maximum number for the year 2024 of the authorizations issued under the Art. 16 of Law 84/1994 in the ports of jurisdiction of the AdSP. On the basis of the assessments in order to the change in the handling and the analysis of the trends of the overall sightings recorded by the individual authorised undertakings, the same number of the authorizations issued in 2023 : 31 for companies carrying out port operations (18 in Livorno, ten in Piombino and three in Portoferraio, Rio Marina, Cavo) and 21 for enterprises carrying out port services (12 in Livorno, six in Piombino, three in ports elbani).