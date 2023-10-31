Renewal of the social charges of the Union Utents and Operators of the Port of Ravenna. In recent days representatives of the organization elected the new Governing Council for the 2023/2024 biennium, which consists of Luca Minardi and Mauro Pepoli for the Porto Section of the Industrial Association, Luca Vitiello and Fabio Occhinegro for Confitarma, Alessandra Riparbelli and Danilo Belletti for the Association Spedicieri Internationals, Carlo Cordone and Franco Poggiali for the Agents Association and Maritime Mediators, Andrea Turchi and Paolo Giulianini for ASCOM.
The newly elected Governing Council has therefore appointed Chairman Luca Minardi, Vice President Carlo Cordone and Treasurer Andrea Turchi and, in the post of past president, Riccardo Martini (International Spedicieri Association). To the latter he went the thanks of the advisers for the excellent work done during his tenure.