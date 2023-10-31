Ok of the AdSP Management Committee of the Southern Tirreno and Ionio at the forecast budget and the POT 2024-2026

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenan and Ionian Seas has unanimously approved the 2024 forecast budget and the three-year operational plan 2024-2026. The latter expects a total of 31 interventions for a total investment of 487.8 million euros, of which 13 have been predisposed for the current year with financial coverage of more than 68.4 million euros. The port of Gioia Tauro is also included in the consolidation and deepening of the grounds of the levant quay worth 50 million euros, whose work is aimed at obtaining the uniform depth of the entire port channel. -18 meters. Among other interventions, the extraordinary maintenance work along the high floor platform and the consolidation between the quay and the retrostant apron for a value of three million euros, in addition to the environmental retraining of the inland areas at the port and the neighbouring arenile at the former Sensi warehouse area.
The 2024 forecast budget today estimates an entry of around 72.5 million euros with an expenditure forecast of more than 86.5 million euros, from which it derives a management deficit of around 14.5 million euros, which finds total coverage in the assumed budget surplus, at December 31, 2023, of more than 98.4 million euros.
At the conclusion of the work of the Management Committee, the President of the Port Authority, Andrea Agostinelli, following the presentation of the resignation of Secretary General Pietro Preziosi ( of the October 26 2023), made the decision to freeze the resignation of the current secretary-general and, at the same time, to present the designation as acting general secretary of the executive of the Aree peripheral Alessandro Guerri, who will be appointed tenure from the next first January until the expiry of the presidential term. The institution specified that the decision had received the unanimous positive opinion of the entitled to the vote.