The Management Committee of the AdSP Ligure Eastern has approved the forecast budget 2024

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the East Ligurian Sea has approved the institution's forecast 2024 budget as well as the three-year plan of the works and the three-year plan of services and supplies 2024-2026. The forecast budget estimates current revenues of 30 million euros in the face of expenditures of the same kind for around 22.5 million euros, resulting in a current surplus of around 7.5 million euros. The AdSP has specified that these resources, combined with those already available, will also enable, through possible mortgage operations, to start the significant and relevant investments planned in 2024 and amount to 167 million euros, of which 30 borne by the private individuals.
As far as the three-year plan is concerned, more than 40 million euros were planned for dredging at the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara adding more than 80 million euros for infrastructure and for finalized interventions. to the port-city interaction. With regard to the financial commitment to dredging, the president of the AdSP, Mario Sommariva, has highlighted that it is "crucial to allow terminalists to develop investments that will challenge the 300 million euros."