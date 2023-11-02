In the third quarter, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew by +10.8%
In the first nine months of 2023, transits increased by +12.6%
Ankara
November 2, 2023
In the third quarter of this year, the Bosphorus Strait
A total of 9,754 ships have been crossed, with a significant
increase of +10.8% over the corresponding period of 2022 when the
maritime traffic had suffered a reduction of -8.9% on the same
quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the war between Russia and
Ukraine on naval activity in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. The
Total transits recorded in the period July-September 2023
represent increases of +1.0% and +4.4% respectively on
third quarters of 2021 and 2020 when the conflict flared up
It was still a long way off, but maritime transport was feeling the effects
of the global COVID-19 pandemic and represents a decline in the
-7.1% on the third quarter of 2019 when the health crisis
had not yet begun.
In the third quarter of this year, the most consistent
type of vessel transiting the Bosphorus Strait, that
of the general cargo units, totalled 3,716
vessels, down -5.4% on the third quarter of 2022 and
with decreases of -11.1%, -10.0% and -20.5% respectively on
third quarters of 2021, 2020 and 2019. On the other hand, ships are growing
tanks, which amounted to 2,206 units (respectively
+4.5%, +11.0%, +14.5% and -1.0%), as well as bulk carriers
stood at 2,016 units, an increase of +17.8% on the
July-September 2022 but with decreases of -14.6%,
-9.5% and -17.2% on the third quarters of 2021, 2020 and 2019. Transits
of container ships were 887 (+62.2%, +39.9%, +46.4% and +38.6%) and
those of Ro-RO 113 vessels (+59.2%, +56.9%, +145.7% and +82.3%). In
There was a marked increase in the number of passenger ship transits, which amounted to 158
naval units (+409.7%, +112.5%, +1,028.6% and +143.1%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the Bosphorus Strait
A total of 29,092 ships were crossed, with a growing
by +12.6% over the January-September period last year.
