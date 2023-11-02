Mariella Amoretti is pro-tempore president of Confitarma
Mattioli reminded the members of the need to safeguard the pluralism that has always characterized the life of the Confederation
Roma
November 2, 2023
Mariella Amoretti has temporarily taken over the leadership of the
Italian Shipowners' Confederation waiting for the general council
of Confitarma choose the name to be proposed as a new
President at the Assembly of the Swiss Confederation called to confirm
or reject the designation. The awarding of the guide
pro-tempore to Amoretti, as established by the Statute of the
Confitarma, was announced on Tuesday by Mario
Mattioli, now in his last day as president of the
Confederation being - as Mattioli himself recalls in a
letter sent to the members and directors of Confitarma and to the
Confindustria - 31 October 2023 «the date
set up a year ago by the Board of Arbitrators of Confindustria for
to get to the election of the new president of the confederation."
In the letter, Mattioli recalls the steps taken in the last few years.
months to arrive at the designation and then the election of the new
President of Confitarma, specifying that, "thanks to the
availability of the latest past presidents Nicola Coccia,
Paolo d'Amico and Emanuele Grimaldi to form the commission of
designation, in agreement with the Council and the valuable
contribution of our structure and its director, as of
Since last May I have prepared everything necessary
so that this important step could be taken. The
well-known recent events, however, - Mattioli recalls - have
prevented the process from being perfected, making it necessary to
Another round of consultations, as decided by the last Council
of 24 October last'.
In the letter, Mattioli also took stock of the
the last six years under his presidency, during which - he specifies -
"Some critical issues were encountered. The splitting of the
2018 and the birth of AssArmatori - he recalls - gave rise to a
A double voice for the demands of our sector, which is often dystonic
Because in order to justify dualism, it is also necessary to point out
diversity, and that didn't help with politics and
Institutions that have always been accustomed to having a single voice. We
learned, if need be, that one plus one
In this case, it's not two, it's almost zero!"
"The years of Covid-19, with effects that none of us
would have never imagined," the letter continues, "they did
proliferate the on-line meetings that have allowed us, in order to
despite the strict restrictions, to continue to do
enterprise. However, they have also reduced or eliminated contact
which, especially in associations, constitute
extremely important moments of confrontation. The Conflict
Russian-Ukrainian first and the tension in the Middle East today, with their
so many victims, make us live situations that, once again, never before
we would have imagined tackling. With an important repercussion
on the safety of the seas that our ships sail and a
trade restriction that impacts on that freedom of
trafficking, which has always been a driving force for the development of the world economy. The
major dossiers on international tables, from decarbonization
digitalisation, without forgetting, in Italy, the reforms,
simplification are epochal, revolutionary but necessary challenges.
For some, the path is still unclear and, above all,
when the technology to implement them will be usable, but
The only certainty we have is that they have already begun and
We must be protagonists of this."
Referring to the internal debate within the Confederation and
specifying that "in this last period we have news of
'splits'", Mattioli points out in the letter
that "if this means a difference of opinion, then welcome:
We should have "splits" every holy day!
It means pluralism, the spice of all democratic and democratic policies.
Lit. If, on the contrary, we all had to respond to a single
"dominus", then pluralism would become
individualism, where perhaps synthesis is faster. But
"We have always made a synthesis and
We will always do it, especially when the ideas are different. I hope
that in Confitarma pluralism and debate - even heated but
frank, constructive and lively, with unity as its objective
of the association - is always a constant'.
